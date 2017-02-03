Drink-drive mum banned for a year

A mother-of-three suspected of drink-driving was reported to the police by a retired traffic cop who alleged she had smashed her Range Rover into a parked car, a magistrates heard.

Burnley magistrates were told that company secretary Olivia Parkington (45), who was said to have crashed into an “unknown vehicle,” was taken to the police station.

She didn’t provide a breath test, but couldn’t give any medical reasons for not doing so.

The court heard Parkington had been out celebrating her business owner husband’s birthday the night before and had gone to pick up one of her children in Burnley when she was arrested.

The defendant, of Parrock Road, Barrowford, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis on January 15th.

Parkington, who had no previous convictions, was fined £300, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge and was banned from driving for 12 months.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said at about 1-15pm police were contacted by a member of the public who told them a suspected drink-driver was on the roads.

Miss Akhtar continued: “Officers spoke to this lady and were of the opinion that she was under the influence of alcohol.”

Mr Ben Leech, defending, told the hearing that Parkington had had no plans to go out driving on the day in question.

She had been celebrating her husband’s 51st birthday the night before and woke up that morning feeling unwell.

Her husband was due to pick up one of their children, she couldn’t get hold of him and she started to panic about the child.

Mr Leech said the incident started when she pulled into The Chase in Burnley. A resident suggested she had collided with another vehicle.

The solicitor continued: “He then identified himself as a retired traffic officer. He was saying he suspected she had been drinking, she smelled of drink. She didn’t dispute that, but she said no collision had taken place and did remonstrate with him.”

Mr Leech said the defendant was said by the police to have collided with an unknown vehicle.

He went on: “If she had collided with a vehicle it would be a known vehicle. The police have never found any evidence of a collision at all. There is nothing to suggest there had been a collision.”

The solicitor said Parkington got herself very anxious and upset about the arrival of officers and, when taken to the police station, was struggling to provide a sample.

Mr Leech went on: “Quite simply her emotions were getting the better of her. Her anxiety was getting the better of her and quite simply, having tried on a number of occasions, she couldn’t provide a sample.

“She probably wasn’t fit to drive that day and probably with hindsight, she shouldn’t have driven that day. She concedes that and will learn from it.”