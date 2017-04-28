Dentist cleared of attempted murder

A Pendle dentist has been cleared of attempted murder after he stabbed a man in self defence.

Phillip Gale (50) was found not guilty of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and wounding by a jury after a week-long trial at Preston Crown Court this week.

Gale, of Station Road, Foulridge, had denied all the charges, insisting he had acted in self defence when he arrived home to find Andrew Smith drinking and taking cocaine with his wife. He told the court that Smith would not leave his home.

The jury took just three hours to return unanimous verdicts of not guilty.