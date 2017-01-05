Dealer had stash of different drugs at popular festival

A new dad who arrived at the Beat-Herder Music Festival to celebrate the birth of his baby turned up to do it with a stash of drugs, a court was told.

Kevin Anthony Stockley (29) who has a conviction for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, tried to get into the Sawley event with cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and “Mickey Mouse” ecstasy pills.

Stockley had been stopped at the entrance by a security officer who could smell cannabis on him and took him to one side. The defendant then panicked and attempted to get rid of the illegal substances.

Burnley magistrates heard Stockley told a probation officer he still took a lot of cocaine, but wanted to kick his habit to be a better dad.

The defendant, of St Michael’s Court, Knowsley, Liverpool, admitted possessing 7.44 grammes of cocaine, 12.45 grammes of ketamine, 19.4 grammes of cannabis and two pills of MDMA, at Clitheroe, last July 16th.

He received a 12-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work and a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Mr Mark Williams (defending) said Stockley had been planning on staying at the festival for a long weekend.

He added: “That’s why he had in his possession a number of different drugs, albeit in relatively small quantities.”

He co-operated with the police. The solicitor added: “He shouldn’t have had the drugs in his possession. He accepts this and has accepted that throughout. He apologises. He was working at the time, but has not worked for a few weeks.”

A probation officer who interviewed the defendant told the court he told her he had gone to the festival to celebrate the birth of his child. The drugs were for personal use.

The officer added: “He does report high levels of cocaine use. He realises he needs to get clean to become a better father for his child.”