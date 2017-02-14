Crook dropped TV on paedophile's head

An attacker who rang 999 and told police he had “dropped a television on a paedophile’s head,” is facing a jail term for what a judge said could be classed as hate crime.

Prolific crook Jack Brooks (24) was on licence from prison and had been downing vodka when he inflicted two vertical gashes, which needed hospital treatment, to the back of the victim’s head. Both were staying at Highfield House, a probation hostel on Lydia Street, in Accrington.

Brooks claimed he assaulted the victim as he had heard he raped a child and he thought he deserved it, Burnley Magistrates’ Court heard.

The hearing was told the victim had convictions for possessing indecent images of children, but had never been convicted of any kind of assault. There was no evidence that he had committed the offence Brooks alleged he had.

The defendant, who is from Burnley, admitted assault causing him actual bodily harm. He has been recalled to prison and was committed in custody to be sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on March 10th.

Mr Mark Williams (defending) said: “The aggrieved doesn’t seem to know anything about what has gone on.

“There is no evidence of any broken television or anything of that nature.”

District Judge Alexandra Simmonds told the hearing: “It seems to me this was a deliberate offence. It could be categorised as hate crime. I take the view it’s too serious to be dealt with here.”