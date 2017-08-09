Concerns grow for missing man

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a man missing from a care home in Burnley.

Melvyn Dillon is of medium build, approximately 5ft 8in. tall with thinning grey hair.

He was wearing a knee-length grey jacket, black trousers, black shoes that are coming apart and a pink scarf around his neck.

He is known to frequent pubs in the town centre of Burnley and also in the Duke Bar area.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101 with reference number LC-20170808-1229.