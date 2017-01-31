Concerns grow for missing man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 27-year-old man who is missing from home in Burnley.

Ashley Allwood was last seen on January 21st at around 11-30am at a premises on Elizabeth Street, also in the town.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

PC Cat Horner, of Burnley Police, said: “This is extremely out of character for Ashley and we are becoming extremely worried.

“We are now appealing to anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly we would urge Ashley himself, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know he is safe.”

Ashley is described as white, around 6ft 2ins tall, with short, dark-brown hair. He is usually clean-shaven and has tattoos of musical notes behind one of his ears. He was last seen wearing a black and red Pod tracksuit. He may also be wearing a gold ring on his right index finger.

He also has links to Milton Keynes.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1205 of January 28th.