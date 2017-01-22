Concern for missing man

Police are growing concerned for a missing man last seen in Burnley.

James Smith (22) has not been seen after being on a night out with friends in Burnley on the early hours of Saturday.

PC Monaghan from Burnley Police said: “James was out with friends during the evening into the early hours of the morning. He has left them on his own and returned home briefly before leaving again. He has not been seen since this”

“If you know of whereabouts or you have seen him, please contact us.”

Mr Smith is described as white, slim, short brown hair in a comb-over style and a short beard. It is believed he is wearing a black parka coat with a fur hood, and light grey Nike jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170121-0093.