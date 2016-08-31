Community unites for cops and bloggers

An online meeting brought local residents, the council and the police together to discuss policing and community safety in Burnley.

People were invited to ask officers questions using email and social media as part of the Cops and Bloggers session.

Over the course of two hours, there were queries about anti-social behaviour, speeding, poaching in rural areas, domestic violence and questions on how to deal with begging in the town centre.

The event was organised by Burnley Council and Burnley Police with support from Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner. It was an experiment providing the residents with new ways to raise issues from the comfort of peoples’ homes or whilst on the go.

The organisers were pleased with how the session was received. The things which worked well will be put in practice for the next event.

A council spokesman said: “It was a successful session and there were lots of important questions asked by members of the public.

“We answered all the questions sent to the council’s Facebook and Twitter pages and replied to emails.

“Police officers noted the comments and will be following up with the issues as appropriate. The feedback was that the public would like to see the event held later in the evening to attract even more residents. We’ll be taking this into account when organising the next event.”

To keep in touch anytime and all the time with the local police, people can register with the online In The Know service at www.stayintheknow.co.uk .

In The Know is the free messaging service run by Lancashire Police where people decide when and how they are kept informed about the issues that matter to them.

To report crimes or incidents, ask about lost and found property, or contact any of the officers, visit www.doitonline.lancashire.police.uk. People can also report a crime or incident by calling 101.

In an emergency always dial 999.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Community unites for cops and bloggers Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...