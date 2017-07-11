Car collision led to threats

A “speeding” BMW driver hit another vehicle on a narrow country road, made off and then “threw a punch” at the other motorist, a court heard.

Elliot Alexander Burns had been followed by Christopher Bell after he struck Mr Bell’s Audi, causing “thousands of pounds worth of damage,” on Extwistle Road, Burnley.

Burns squared up to Mr Bell and said: “What are you going to do?” the town’s magistrates were told.

The bench heard Burns struck the front of Mr Bell’s car and scraped all down the side, before stopping momentarily and then accelerating away on the winding road.

The 22-year-old defendant, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, admitted failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident, on May 27th.

Burns, of Oakwood Close, Burnley, was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Eddie Harrison (prosecuting) told the court Mr Bell said that as he drove round a sharp bend, the oncoming BMW, which was travelling “very fast,” collided with his vehicle, even though he went into a hedgerow swerving to avoid it.

Mr Keith Rennison (defending) said Burns disputed he was travelling at speed.

He added that his client had been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome.

He told the court: “That causes him difficulties, particularly in situations like this, where confrontation takes place. Thankfully, none of the parties were injured.”