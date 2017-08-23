Car chase went through Asda car park

A 20-year-old man who sparked a police chase after taking his brother’s car told police who caught him his sibling would kill him, a court heard.

Samran Zaman went 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, almost crashed into other vehicles and was overtaking and undertaking. He sped round Asda car park in Burnley, while it was busy with families shopping.

Zaman could now lose his liberty after the “prolonged pursuit,” which ended when he lost control of the VW Golf GTi and crashed into a metal barrier, the town’s magistrates’ court was told.

The defendant, of Ormerod Road, Burnley, admitted aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving on Princess Way in the town and no insurance, on August 2nd. He was committed on bail to Burnley Crown Court to be sentenced in October.

Zaman, who has no previous convictions, was given an interim ban.

Miss Charlotte Crane (prosecuting) said police on Princess Way saw the defendant overtaking and undertaking and doing more than 50mph in a 30mph zone. They illuminated their emergency lights and sirens and the defendant turned into Asda car park and accelerated despite the presence of shoppers and other vehicles.

He then went back onto Princess Way, causing oncoming motorists to have to take evasive action, overtook three vehicles doing more than 50mph and crashed as he tried to get past a fourth.