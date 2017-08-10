Cannabis user caught out in freak arrest

A cannabis user with £100 worth of drugs at his home was rumbled after a man he claimed he didn't know, being chased by the police, ran through his home.

Burnley magistrates heard how William Watson's property was searched and drugs for his own personal use were found in the front bedroom. He admitted the cannabis was his straight away.

The hearing was told the police were pursuing the man, who ran in the front of the defendant's house and out of the back.

Watson's solicitor Mr Daniel Frazer said: "People do strange things in the area where he lives. He suffers from depression and cannabis would help him sleep and take the edge off the troubles in his life."

"The police weren't actually looking for him. He was just a bi-product of something else that happened. He was just at home and inadvertently got caught up in this matter."

Watson, of Ford Street, Burnley, admitted possessing cannabis on June 22nd. He was fined £80, with a £30 victim surcharge.