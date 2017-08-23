Cannabis user caught at house

A cannabis user who takes it for medicinal purposes was found with drugs in his coat pocket, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how James Anthony Brennan (40) was caught after reports of a domestic disturbance at a house in the town. When police arrived, he smelled strongly of cannabis.

Brennan, who suffers from nerve damage to his lower spine, admitted possessing the drug on July 31st. The defendant, of Springfield Bank, Burnley, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs.

Miss Parveen Akhtar (prosecuting) told the court Brennan did appear to be under the influence.

She added: “He was requested to leave the property, but remained in the vicinity. He was searched and officers found a small, black tin in his coat pocket, containing cannabis for his own personal use.”

Miss Laura Heywood (defending) said: “He does have nerve damage to his lower spine and he takes cannabis for medicinal purposes.”