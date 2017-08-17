Burnley woman denies money-laundering charge

A Burnley woman appeared before the town’s magistrates’ court, accused of a £9,000 money laundering allegation.

Jayne Chew is charged with concealing/disguising/transferring/converting/removing criminal property, between September 20th and October 31st, 2015, at Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.

The 51-year-old, from Chingford Bank, Burnley, indicated a not guilty plea and will face a hearing at Burnley Crown Court in September.