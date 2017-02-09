Burnley man charged with child sex offences

A 29-year-old Burnley man appeared at the town's magistrates' court, accused of 11 child sex allegations.

Graham Pilkington is charged with six counts of attempting to arrange/ facilitate the commission of a child sex offence, said to have taken place in March and April last year.

He also faces three allegations of making an indecent photograph of a child, between October 2010 and March 2016, one charge of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, both between October 2010 and March 2016.

All the alleged offences are said to have taken place in Burnley.

The defendant, of Wordsworth Street, did not indicate pleas. He will have his case heard at Burnley Crown Court and was bailed until a hearing there on March 13th.