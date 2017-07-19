Burnley firearm suspect potentially facing jail after midnight car chase

A "firearm suspect" who led police on a midnight car chase in Burnley could be facing jail.

Shane Gabriel went the wrong way on a roundabout and on the wrong side of a dual carriageway, as well as clocking up 65mph in a 30mph zone.

The town's magistrates heard how the 29-year-old's Mercedes was eventually blocked in on a one-way car park by officers after the chase was abandoned because of the risk. He got out, tried to flee, and police attempted to taser him, but missed. He was finally caught and handcuffed.

The hearing was told Gabriel, who also had two passengers in the vehicle, had crashed into a parked car during the incident. The owner heard a loud bang and went out to find his car damaged. Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said of the pursuit: "Fortunately, nobody has been injured."

The defendant, of Humber Square, Burnley, admitted dangerous driving on Pendle Way, on June 26th. He was committed on bail to be sentenced at the town's crown court in September and was given an interim driving ban.

Miss Akhtar said police had tried to stop the Mercedes on Manchester Road, after receiving a report the man in the vehicle "perhaps had possession of a firearm."

Gabriel drove at speed from Piccadilly Road onto Burnham Gate and then went round the roundabout the wrong way and on the dual carriageway in the wrong lane. Other motorists had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Miss Akhtar told the court that eventually the vehicle began to spark as it hit speed bumps. The chase was abandoned because of the risk and Gabriel was seen by other officers going onto a one way car park, where he was "pinned in." Gabriel's last conviction was in 2014.