A 23-year-old man has been banned from driving for six months after admitting driving without a licence or insurance in the Burnley area.

Nam Vam Nguyen was caught behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Vectra on Westgate in Burnley on May 13th, the town's magistrates heard.

The hearing was told the defendant's insurance had been cancelled a month before, but that he had no previous criminal convictions.

Nguyen, of Hind Street in Burnley, was fined £120 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.