Builder jailed after carrying out 'shoddy' roofing

A builder was wracked with remorse after carrying out 'shoddy' roofing and gardening work.

But Gary Williams, 51, had three previous sets of consumer-related convictions for broadly similar matters, the town’s crown court was told.

Ronald Hardacre assesses the 'shoddy' roofing work

Jailing him for two months, Judge Jonathan Gibson said a series of fines had failed to make Williams change his ways.

Jack Troup, prosecuting on behalf of Lancashire Trading Standards, said the defendant had been called in by Ronald Hardacre, of Crow Wood Avenue in Burnley, to initially carry out some gardening work.

Mr Hardacre, because he was in poor health, had insisted a vapour barrier was installed, to limit the amount of maintenance required and a price of £750 was agreed.

Further discussions took place over roof repairs, with agreement reached over a £1,370 job.