Brave Millie Kiss set to make West End debut

The brave daughter of a Ribble Valley mother, who tragically died in the Manchester Arena bombing, is set to make her dreams come true by appearing in her first West End show.

Millie Kiss, whose mother Michelle was killed in the attack, is set to appear at a leading West Theatre in London supporting a popular singer and actress.

Millie and her father are now hoping that the show will help them to celebrate Michelle's life and birthday.

And her father Tony, has told how his daughter was inspired to take part in the performance after her idol Ariana Grande told Millie she must continue with her dreams.

The superstar gave her special message of support to 12-year-old Millie when she met with victims of the bombing ahead of her tribute concert in Manchester.

Millie's father Tony said: "Ariana Grande went above and beyond the call of duty that day.

"Not only did she come but she listened to everyone. I can only imagine how painful that was.

Millie was inspired to appear in the show after a meeting with Ariana Grande

"She didn't just walk away and I want to say thank you to her for that. She showed her true professionalism."

Millie hopes her performance as part of Stagebox will be a fitting tribute to her mother who supported her stage career throughout her life.

And touchingly, Millie's appearance, later this month, will take place on what would have been her mother's birthday weekend.

Millie said: "I know that my mum would have had a good birthday and she would have loved this as a present - she would have loved every second.

Millie in a previous appearance in White Christmas at the Liverpool Emporium

"My mum would have been so happy and proud to see me carry on with my dreams of performing."

The mother and daughter traveled to shows and performances across the country with Millie making appearances as Molly in Annie at the Empire Theatre in Liverpool, Suzanne Waverly in White Christmas also at the Empire and in Wind in the Willows at the Lowry in Manchester.

Father Tony said: "People keep asking me how we're all doing and I wanted to say that we are starting to move slowly forward with our lives.

Michelle supported Millie's stage career throughout her life

"I've been receiving help from Lianna Champ and her grief recovery counselling and this has helped me to find some comfort.

"The love I have been shown through all this has been a real beacon for me.

"All three of our children Dylan, Elliot and Millie are doing their mother proud. They all want to continue with their dreams and I want to do my best to help them with that.

"By taking part in this performance Millie is fulfilling her dream just like her mum would want her to."

Millie's agents from Stagebox Emily and L-J Keston said: Michelle's generosity of spirit, love of life, kindness, dedication, commitment and resilience lives on in Millie.

"Michelle was so incredibly proud of Millie and watched her professional television and theatrical debut last year. Her strength of character in the face of such adversity demonstrates what makes Millie so unbelievably special.

"Michelle is missed so much everyday by everyone who knew her but Millie is proof that with spirit, talent and strength anything is possible."

*Identifying details of the performance have been removed due to child protection issues.