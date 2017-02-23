Bouncer in court

A Burnley bouncer ended up in court after he was caught on CCTV repeatedly punching a man in the head after trouble broke out at a pub.

The town's magistrates heard how Jack Adam Dugdale, a licensed doorman then working at the Turf Hotel, left the man, who was said to have just knocked a customer unconscious and smashed his jaw, with minor facial injuries.

The man did not provide a statement to the police.

Dugdale (24) now a bin man, of Carlton Road, Burnley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, last September 10th. He was given a six week curfew, between 7pm and 6am, seven days a week and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

The bench chairwoman told him: "There was provocation. There was co-operation with the authorities."

Mr Ben Leech (defending) said the man had walked up to a vulnerable member of the public, who would sit alone in the pub, picked up his drink and drank it in front of him.

Another customer clearly took umbrage to the "bullying" and raised the issue with the man, who then punched him in the face and broke his jaw.

Mr Leech continued: "The defendant had seen someone assaulted, knocked to the ground unconscious and clearly suffer a significant injury and it was his job to make sure the man was ejected from the pub."

The solicitor said after the incident, Dugdale had been threatened that he shouldn't return to work. He continued: "Such was his fear, he didn't. There is no suggestion he was suspended. He felt he simply could not return to work."