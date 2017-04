Firefighters had to tackle a deliberately started fire in toilets at a popular Burnley park.

The fire had been deliberately started in a baby changing unit in the gents' toilet in Queen's Park, Ormerod Road, at 4pm on Saturday.

Two fire engines and crews from Burnley and Nelson responded to the 999 call and firefighters used a hosereel jet to put the fire out.

Police were notified of the suspected arson.