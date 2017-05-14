ASBO teen abused police in party row

An ASBO teenager kicked out of a party when it ended in the early hours got aggressive with police as he wanted his beer, a court heard.

Connor Catlow swore when officers were trying to deal with a “lot of drunk and unhappy” guests who had also been turfed out of the house gathering in Kime Street, Burnley, at 1am.

Police were trying to move people on for the sake of the neighbours.

The town’s magistrates were told 19-year-old Catlow was on an anti-social behaviour order, had breached it repeatedly and just weeks before the trouble had been given a six-week suspended term of detention.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, said: “This was only one month after the court has said ‘anything else and you are going to prison’.”

The teenager, of Grey Street, Burnley, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in the town on April 22nd. He was fined £50, with a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr Mark Williams, defending, said Catlow had not really had any great family support over the years and had not had anywhere to live for months. He had not had any income either, but would now be receiving benefits.

The solicitor continued: “He wanted his possessions, was told he could not do so and he swore. He accepts he shouldn’t have used the language he did and the police have every right to arrest him in those circumstances. He has been out of trouble for a significant period of time.”