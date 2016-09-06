Archbishop set to visit Lancashire prison

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, and former Gladiator Warren 'Ace' Furman will visit HMP Kirkham to speak to staff and prisoners and share their Christian faith.

The pair will visit the men's open prison on Sunday, 11th of September where Dr Sentamu will lead a morning service and attend a coffee morning in order to speak to various people, including inmates and prison workers as part of the Crossroads Mission.

The Crossroads Mission involves Archbishop Sentamu, along with 25 other bishops from the north of England, travelling across the Blackburn Diocese from Thursday, 8th of September until the 11th to encourage local churches to engage in their communities and invite locals to learn about Christianity.

Governor Graham Beck said: “HMP Kirkham holds category D prisoners who can be reasonably trusted to serve their sentence in open conditions. Our work is focused on connecting with each individual, to allow them to grow and develop new skills so that they thrive within the prison and in the wider community as they move on.”

Archbishop Sentamu added: “I was a Prison Chaplain once and every time I visit a prison I think of Matthew 25: ‘I was in prison and you came to visit me’.

“Warren ‘Ace’ Furman is joining me to share about how his life has changed through his faith in Jesus Christ. I believe all of us can make a fresh start with God and with one another. With God at your side, everything is possible!”