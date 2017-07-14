Appeal after attempted robbery in hospital grounds

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after the attempted robbery of a woman in Burnley.

Police were called around 5-20pm on Wednesday following reports of an incident at Burnley General Hospital in Casterton Avenue.

A 59-year-old woman had returned to her car parked within the hospital grounds when she saw two men sat in a blue Vauxhall Corsa next to her vehicle.

As she opened the car door and put her handbag inside the car, one of the men got out of the Corsa and shouted for her to get out of the vehicle.

He opened the car door further and repeated the threat, with the victim backing away. The man entered the car and attempted to start the vehicle.

As the 59-year-old woman shouted for help, a member of the public parked their van in front of the victim’s vehicle.

The first man then left the victim’s vehicle, getting into the Corsa and making off from the scene with the second man.

Detectives are appealing for information and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.

DC Nicola Ibbotson, of Blackburn Police, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim which has left her extremely shaken and upset.

“It appears the men have targeted the victim for her vehicle, waiting for her to return to gain access.

“It was only thanks to the quick-thinking actions of a member of the public that the suspects did not make off with the car.

“We would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or knows the men involved, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1087 of July 12.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.