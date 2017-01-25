Abusive clubber jailed for 20 weeks for attack

An abusive club-goer who attempted to smuggle alcohol onto the establishment's premises before threatening and attacking a bouncer has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Despite having been given a suspended jail term just a week before the incident on December 30th, 2016, Aaron Michael Roberts, 31, attempted to gain access to Bar Code with a concealed vodka bottle. When refused entry, a court heard how he confronted the doorman, asking him: "Do you know who I am?"

The defendant, of Stoneyhurst Street, Burnley, then - holding the bottle by the neck above his head - swung it at the staff member, and has since admitted to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the hearing that the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence, which was imposed on December 23rd, 2016, as - just before midnight - police were summoned to Bar Code on Hammerton Street, where they took a report from a staff member.

The bouncer said that Roberts had been trying to get into the bar but was refused entry when it became apparent he had a concealed bottle, at which point Roberts asked the staff: "Which one of you is going to come into the back room and fight me for a grand? It's in my back pocket."

After the defendant attacked, another member of staff grabbed him from behind, at which point he was restrained. The prosecutor continued: "Whilst he was on the floor he was trying to bite the door staff, but at the same time he was saying sorry to them."

Mrs Yates said that that bouncer had told police that he laughed off Roberts' threats and laughed at the defendant when asked "Do you know who I am?" He also said that when he raised the bottle, he believed Roberts was going to throw it.

When questioned, the defendant admitted trying to enter the club with a bottle of vodka and to having an altercation with door staff, but said he did not swing it towards them.

She continued: "He was shown CCTV footage of him holding the bottle by the neck and he said he did this not to hit anybody but to stop door staff coming towards him."

The hearing was told the defendant had 30 offences in his record, including violence and public order convictions.