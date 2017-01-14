Crews tackle rubbish and tyre blaze

A fire involving tyres and rubbish in Burnley was extinguished.

Two fire engines and crews from Burnley responded to a blaze in an outdoor location in Craven Street, but close enough to a building to be starting to burn the cladding of an outer wall.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a ladder for access to the building, then ensured there were no remaining hot spots left smouldering by scanning with a thermal imaging camera.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said an investigation was under way to determine cause of the fire and there were no casualties.