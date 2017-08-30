Credit card map of Britain reveals a lot of high interest in Burnley

A new report on the most popular types of credit cards has revealed that high interest cards are the top choice for people in Burnley.

Known as credit building cards, this type of card are high interest for improving credit ratings due to problems with debt and borrowing history.

It is available to those not likely to be accepted for mainstream deals and are beneficial as they give you access to credit.

The survey carried out by MoneySupermarket also revealed that Blackpool is Britain's credit building hotspot and borrowers in London favour spending credit cards.

The report also reveals that when it comes to credit cards, managing debt is consumers' top priority.

MoneySuperMarket analysed two million inquiries from its Smart Search eligibility tool to reveal what Brits look for most when searching for a credit card.

More than 100 credit cards were grouped into four categories to represent how they are typically used.

The first was paying off debt with 0% balance transfer cards which are used to move debt to a new account and pay it off without interest.

The second was borrowing on 0% purchase and low-rate cards, for buying high value items and paying debt over longer periods

Credit building cards favoured by Burnley folk are third and the fourth most popular category was spending, particularly overseas and reward cards used for everyday spending to earn points and cashback.

Credit cards designed to help with debt were the most popular type of card overall, accounting for three in 10 or 28% of inquiries in 2016.

A quarter, around 25%, were for borrowing cards while a fifth or 20% were for credit building and seven per cent for spending.

Northerners check their eligibility for credit building more frequently than those in the South, so it’s no surprise five of the top 10 local authorities which favour credit building cards are in the North West.

A further four are in Scotland, while Corby in the East Midlands also features.

Those aged 18-24 are the most credit conscious, accounting for 25 % of all inquiries.

For every £5,000 less a person earns each year, the popularity of credit building cards increases by five per cent.

Consumers earning less than £15,000 a year are 45 % more likely to try and build their credit rating than every other income bracket, accounting for 46% of all inquiries about cards of this nature.

London had the highest rate of inquires for spending cards, with nine of the top 10 hotspots in the capital.

The local authority area, City of London, came in at the top of the table, with 5.9 per 1,000 customers from the area inquiring about this type of card.

Those in the North East were least likely to ask about a spending card.

Two thirds, around 60% of customers checking their eligibility for spending cards were men and the average age was 39, six years older than those typically looking to build credit.

Higher earners were also most likely to look at spending cards, as the average salary for people inquiring about this type of card was £34,446 (£47,017 in London).

Someone who earned more than £40,000 is 2.7 times more likely to inquire about a spending card than someone who earned less.

For more information go to http://www.moneysupermarket.com/credit-cards/uk-credit-cards-report/