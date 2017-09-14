Courageous canoe trio tackle 150-mile Liverpool-to-Goole route

A trio of audacious canoeists from Burnley have completed a mammoth paddle from Liverpool to Goole in aid of charity.

The challenge - which took friends Anthony Scarborough, Jermain Cheetham, and Jordan Hall - six days to complete along the new canal trail, saw the waterborne travellers camp out wherever people would put them up, including on lawns and in nearby beer gardens.

Setting off on the morning of Saturday, September 2nd, Anthony, Jermain, and Jordan ventured forth on what was actually their second time at attempting the route after two of the three cycled the 150 miles along the country's first coast-to-coast canal route four years ago.

"We've had a lot of supporters from the boating community along the way with hot cups of coffee and cakes to help keep us going" Jermaine said. "Thanks to Graham Farrington who's been supporting us by ferrying our equipment and finding us suitable camping accommodation each night."

The trio were aiming to raise up to £2,000 for the air ambulance and for the British Acoustic Neuroma Association, which supports people with a specific type of brain turmour, including Jermain's wife, Kerry.

Having paddled from Liverpool to Burscough, then through Wigan, Blackburn, Burnley, Skipton, Pudsey, and Castleford, the trio arrived at Goole Marina on Friday, September 8th, where they were met by friends, the support crew, and enthusiastic Goole locals who turned out to give them a local welcome.

"The shortest day [was the one] coming into Goole from Nottingley, as we'd done about 17 miles [after] averaging about 25 normally and doing 11 hours paddling each day," said Jordan.

"The best thing though about coming into Goole at the end was the hospitality we've received from everyone here," he added "We're now all looking forward to a bath and our own beds!"