Countdown to massive reunion of town's most iconic nightclubs

Tickets have gone on sale for a "mother of all reunions" to celebrate the heyday of some of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs.

The countdown has begun to the massive event that will be held on Friday, June 23rd, to celebrate the halycon days of the former nightspots The Cat's Whiskers, Annabellas .

Friends celebrate at a recent Cat's Whiskers reunion.

The idea for the grand reunion come from former Burnley nurse Debbie Heron who is jetting over from her home in Perth to see family and friends in June.

Her suggestion for a massive event attracted so much support and interest on social media that organisers decided to look into the possibility of staging it. An appeal for a venue in the Burnley Express came up trumps with the offer of the Proj3kt nightclub in Hammerton Street

The Cat's Whiskers and The Hop were inconic nightclubs in their day, attracting revellers from across the North West on a weekly basis.

Debbie, who moved to Australia several years ago, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to make this event happen and I would like to thank everyone who has worked so hard towards it.

"It is going to be a fantastic night, I can't wait and I am already planning a play list."

Regular Hop reunion nights are held at Burnley's Remedy nightspot hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Pat Carter and the duo have also organised Cat's Whiskers reunion events with fellow DJ Steve Hindley. The nights celebrate the glory days of the clubs that were at the height of their popularity in the 70s and 80s.

They will all be playing at the reunion along with former Cat's DJ Lee Simons.

And flying in from Australia for the event is DJ Andrew Pickles, who always worked at Annabella's.

Tickets are £10 and are available from Electron Records, The Swan pub, Remedy nightclub, and Pratt's newsagents in Padiham Road, opposite the Tim Bobbin, Burnley, the Free Gardeners Arms in Padiham, and the Old Bridge Inn Barrowford.

A donation from ticket sales will be made to Pendleside Hospice and tickets are also available from there.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to visit the Cat's Whiskers/Annabella's or The Hop pages on facebook where there is also competition to win two tickets.