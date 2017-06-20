Countdown on for cash that will help change lives in Burnley

The countdown is on to make a bid for funding from a £1M pot of cash for projects that will help transform an area of Burnley.

The Gannow Big Local scheme is a resident led Lottery funded programme aimed at making the area a better place to live and work over the next decade.

The project has been awarded £1M from the Big Lottery and there is a steering group made up of local residents who manage the programme based on feedback and consultations with residents.

An outreach worker and CVS also support the team.

The funders have approved an Action Plan and a grant pot is available for local projects but the deadline to apply for the cash is noon on Friday.

Any group or organisation that operates or delivers projects within Gannow can apply for the cash providing it meets certain criteria set and any groups based outside Gannow must provide evidence of work in the area.

Groups can apply for funding from £100 to £2,000 maximum.

A spokesman for the project said: "We want to fund ideas that will contribute towards our vision over 10 years which is to build a vibrant and active community with visible opportunities for growth and participation.

"In the process, we aim to demonstrate to residents and others that community-led action is

possible and effective.

"The panel will be looking at what legacy the Community Fund projects have and how they contribute to

building a stronger community in Gannow."

The type of projects likely to receive cash backing are those aimed at all age groups and sections of the community, new opportunities for residents to improve their knowledge and skills, schemes that improve access to training, job skills and small business ideas.

Projects tackling social issues within the area with support, groups, activities and advice also top the list.

For more information about the Gannow Big Local Community Fund and the application process please contact: CVS by email at tracey.noon@bprcvs.co.uk or ring 01282 433740.

Competed application forms should be returned to Gannow Big Local, c/o BPRCVS, 62/64 Yorkshire Street, Burnley,BB11 3BT.