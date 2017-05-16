Cooking up a treat in church's new kitchen

A thriving church, that regularly opens its doors to community events, has celebrated the re-opening of its newly refurbished kitchen.

Fund raisers at Sion Baptist Church in Burnley worked hard to raise the cash to upgrade the kitchen but the project was only made possible thanks to a grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund.

Little changes had been made to the kitchen since it was installed in 1963 so the upgrade was very welcome and follows on from the refurbishment of the community hall in 2015.

A community coffee morning marked the grand re-opening of the kitchen and guests were treated to a selection of home-made cakes and treats.

If you would like more information about booking events at Sion Baptist Church, Burnley contact Pam Hare on 01282 423546