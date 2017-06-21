Concert finale will be celebration of budding and professional talent

A grand finale concert will round off a spectacular event where budding singers have been encouraged to make their voices heard.

The Voices of Craven concert takes place this Saturday (June 24th) and music lovers from across the North West are expected to attend.

Since April, churches in Gargrave, Coniston Cold, Bell Busk, Settle, Giggleswick, Rathmell and Kirkby in Malhamdale have been encouraging parishioners to develop their musical skills, especially through singing.

Following the successful format of Gareth Malone’s very popular television programmes, the budding singers have been coached by Tom Leech, who is director of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Leeds Schools Singing Programme and musical director of the Bradford Festival Choral Society.

And, on Saturday, the singers will come together to perform en masse.

Local primary schools have also been invited to participate, alongside professional singers Bibi Heal, Alexandra Lowe, Douglas Bowen and Stephen Hogg.

The Rev Hilary Young, vicar of Settle, Giggleswick and Rathmell, said: "This is a really exciting community initiative. Local choirs have already gained great benefit from rehearsing together. We are excited by the potential of Voices of Craven and hope this could become a well established annual event within local parishes."

The concert will take place at Giggleswick School chapel and it starts at 5pm.

Tickets are £10 and they are still available online and over the phone by calling 01729 893180. For more information about the event go to https://giggleswick.ticketsolve.com/shows/873572682