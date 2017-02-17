Concern over missing man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who is missing from home in Waterfoot.

Robert Christopher Hornsby (50) known as Chris/ Christopher, was last seen by his neighbours approximately three weeks ago and it is believed that he has not been at his home address for some days, possibly weeks.

Sgt Kim De Curtis from Burnley Police, said: “We are very concerned for Mr Hornsby who could be anywhere in the county and so if anyone has seen or heard from him recently, please get in touch with us immediately.”

He is described as white, around 6ft 4ins, of large build with a ginger coloured beard and receding hair. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170214-1243.