Computers wing their way from Padiham to Africa

Students at a West African school are looking forward to logging onto a bank of computers, thanks to a Padiham based recycling company.

LCWS Recycling Ltd, which is based in Wyre Street, has donated 10 fully functioning computers and a server, along with hundreds of books, to the Marinel Primary School in Accra, Ghana.

Daniel Jolly, (right) the national client manager for LCWS presents the computer equipment to Mr Theophilus Nelson, founder of the Marinel School in Ghana.

The computers will be set up in the classrooms, the school library and also in the office for administration purposes.

Managing Director, Jack Bannister, said: “We are no stranger to donating and this is something we strongly believe in.

"Last year we donated computer components to a local school, so that the pupils could learn about building their own computers.

"So this year we wanted to replicate the same charitable notion.”

The Marinel School has 400 pupils, 16 classrooms and six more are underway.

Part of the school's mission is to support children to excel in computer science to prepare them for the world of work.

The school was founded by Theophilus Nelson and his daughter, Maria, is the marketing director. She approached LCWS for help while working at a school in Failsworth.

Maria said: "We are so grateful to LCWS for their help."