Competition: Send us your favourite photos of Lancashire and win a camera worth nearly £300!

Get snapping in our exciting competition!

Today we are launching our Lancashire In Photos campaign – we want you to send in your favourite photographs of our county!

It could be of places of interest, people or a scenic shot – we want you to show us the best that Lancashire has to offer.

The competition is being run in conjunction with Wilkinson Cameras and SONY who are putting up a fantastic prize of a SONY Cybershot WX500 worth nearly £300!

Send your photographs to: competitions@eastlancsnews.co.uk no later than Friday 6th October. Please include your name and contact details with your entry.

The best photographs will be featured in our newspaper and a winner will chosen by our panel of judges.

Wilkinson Cameras Digital Splash 17 is the place to be for all photographers this Autumn! Whether you are a professional photographer, enthusiast photographer, an aspiring videographer, an astronomer or even a bird watcher this event is for you. See the latest equipment, get expert advice, be inspired by the professionals, try the hands on workshops and grab a bargain or two at the biggest photographic show in the North of England!

Digital Splash 17 takes place on 7th and 8th October at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre, visit www.wilkinson.co.uk for more details and register for your free entry ticket now!

Find your local Wilkinson Cameras at 95 St James Street, Burnley BB11 1PY, 01282 424524.

Johnston Press competition rules apply.