Community supports SafeNet refuge in Burnley

As a local charity SafeNet have been delivering support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse in Burnley for 40 years and more recently in other areas of the North West too.

As part of the Calico Group, SafeNet Burnley Refuge is a place of safety for women and children escaping abuse.

Many families arrive at the Refuge without any personal belongings and often have to wait several days or even weeks before they have access to any money. During this time families are provided with food, toiletries and other essential provisions, many of which are kindly donated by local groups.

Burnley FC in the Community have generously donated a supply of towels, which is something that we all have at home and take for granted, but will make a real difference to the families in the Refuge who arrive with nothing.

Director of Education & Inclusion at Burnley FC in the Community Matt Parish met with the Calico Group’s Louise Howorth and Stuart Graham to donate the batch of towels to show Burnley FC in the Community’s commitment to supporting the important work of SafeNet Burnley Refuge.

If you feel unsafe in your own home, if your partner or another family member is violent or abusive to you, then there is help available. You can get confidential advice and support from an experienced support worker at SafeNet, contact 07866 510 728