Community set to rally round for a good cause in memory of loving mum Christine

The family of a well known Padiham mum and grandma, who battled a cruel disease until her death in September last year, are organising a fundraising day in her memory to celebrate what would have been her 60th birthday.

Christine Balmbra, who was well known in her hometown, spent years living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, known as COPD.

Lexi Hunt (six) with stylist Jodie Forrest at Padiham's Vanilla hair salon. Lexi had her hair cut and raised 350 for charity.

A care worker at Palace House Care Home in Padiham Road, Burnley, Christine was forced to give up her job 15 years ago due to her condition.

But Christine never let her illness get her down and always had a smile on her face acording to her family who include her husband Michael, five children and five grandchildren.

Her daughter Kim said: "Mum just battled on with her illness and she was a lovely caring person who never let things get her down.

"She was well known in Padiham and the whole community seems to be getting behind the fundraising event."

In fact little Lexi Hunt (six), of Padiham had her waist length hair chopped off and has raised the magnificent total of £350 for the fund.

The event will be held next Saturday (February 18th) at the Hare and Hounds pub from 3pm to 7pm. There will be a host of entertainment including children's entertainment, a raffle and an auction for a signed Burnley shirt and football.

The family are also accepting donations and all the cash raised will be donated to the Live, Love, Breathe, the charity that funds research into COPD.

All are welcome to the day and anyone who like to make a donation is asked to contact Kim on 07792459983.