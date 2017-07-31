Community centre gets £33,000 refurbishment

After almost 12 months and having fought off threats of closure, the Gannow Community Centre will be opening its doors once more with a launch event this month.

Thanks to the Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service (BPRCVS) takeover of the establishment from Lancashire County Council, the centre’s grand opening will be taking place on Wednesday, August 9th, with all welcomed to come down to the refurbished site.

Working alongside the Gannow Community Association, local councillors, and the Gannow Big Local Partnership, BPRCVS managed to save the community centre from closure to ensure it continued to provide much needed services and activities for Gannow’s residents.

“We’ve got some of the regular groups who use the newly refurbished centre every week to provide activities for adults on the day,” read a BPRCVS statement. “Come on down and take part.”

Burnley Leisure, Particpation Works North West, BPRCVS Young Carers, and Burnley FC in the Community are providing a range of activities for children on the day, with - weather permitting - sports taking place on the fields around the centre while indoor physical activities have also been planned.

Bertie Bee, the official Burnley mascot, will be there to open the centre alongside Lord Shuttleworth, with the BPRCVS adding: “All residents are welcome to come on down and see what we’ve done to turn Gannow Community Centre back into a much-loved focal point.”

BPRCVS, with vital financial support from Gannow Big Local, have also completed a large-scale, £33,000 refurbishment of the centre, fitting a kitchen, installing LED lighting, updating electrics, installing a new security system, and redecorating.

“The centre currently provides ladies exercise classes, activities for people with mental health, a luncheon club, snooker club, support services for disadvantaged adults, youth club, children’s dance class, and a fun night for adults with learning differences,” explained the BPRCVS. “We hope to introduce men’s fitness classes, health clinics, and an emergency food bank.

“This is your community centre,” they added. “Come round and see for yourself just how good the centre is.”