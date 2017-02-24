Colour run to brighten up Burnley

Pendleside Hospice is hoping to bring a splash of colour to Burnley in September with the launch of the Burnley Colour Dash.

More than 1,500 people are expected to take part in event at Thompson Park, which is the first of its kind in the area.

Philippa Foster, Gill Sharpe, Vikki Bassek, Helen McVey, Alison Micklethwaite, Carrice Dickinson and Kerry McLaughlin (s)

Over the course of a 5k route, participants get showered in colourful paints as they walk, jog, skip or run through the various colour blast stations.

The family-friendly event is set to take place on Sunday, September 10th, and will feature entertainment throughout the day including live bands and singers, as well as a number of other attractions.

The route will take in two 2.5km laps of Thompson Park and Bank Hall, and will be suitable for all ages and abilities, as well as being wheelchair friendly.

Sammi Graham, one of the event organisers from Pendleside Hospice said: “Every year we’re inspired by the number of people who get behind Pendleside Hospice and take part in our fundraising events.

“This new event is something that will be fun and exciting for the whole family to take part in, whilst also raising vital funds to keep the hospice and all the services we provide running.

“The vibrant event will see participants transformed from a blank canvas into a rainbow of colour as they pass through the different colour blast stations where they will be showered in coloured powder paint.”

Registrations will be opening early in March with a limited number of early bird tickets available.

For more information and exclusive access to the early bird registrations, please like the “Burnley Colour Dash” Facebook page - www.facebook.com/BurnleyColourDash

Video: David Belshaw