Club night marks launch of dating and friendship agency

A club night for people with learning disabilities to meet and make friends launches in Burnley tomorrow night. (Sunday September 18th).

The U-Night Group, which, a community interest company that provides various events and parties for people with physical and learning disabilities, will host the club night at The Mix cafe bar from 6pm to 10pm.

Under the Meet N Match banner, a friendship and dating agency, the event is an opportunity for people to go and have fun and socialise with like minded people.

Based in Lytham St Annes the social enterprise has received funding to expand its work into East Lancashire and Burnley is one of the areas targeted.

Project and Events Coordinator, Lucy Hamlin said: “Our first event in East Lancashire took place in Hyndburn last month.

"It was so successful people have requested monthly events and during 2017 we have a monthly event planned at that venue. We now want to expand that success to the Burnley area and chose The Mix as it is a centrally located venue.”

The event, which costs £5, will have a disco, bar, dancing and karaoke. Sue Sharples, U-Night group founder, said: “Generally, people with a learning disability have limited opportunities to meet their peers and to form lasting connections. Our members have told us that this leads to them feeling lonely, isolated and depressed. We hope that this will be one way of improving peoples physical and mental wellbeing.”

Tickets for the event can be bought by calling Lucy on 07762 964728, or on the door on the night.

The U-Night Group are also seeking volunteers to help out at the event and anyone who would like to help is asked to get in touch with Lucy.