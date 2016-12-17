Club members happy to take the lead to fund guide dog puppy Sean

An adorable Labrador puppy stole the limelight when he made his first visit to Burnley..

And the canine cutie has been named Sean, in honour of Burnley FC Manager Sean Dyche, by members of the Plumbe Street Miners’ Club where members who have raised the cash, an incredible £5,000, to pay for him.

Sean has already begun his training in preparation to become a guide dog for the blind whch will be life changing for someone.

This is the third guide dog puppy the club has paid for as the charity has become one of their pet projects.

Generous club members have always been willing to support a variety of events staged by the club to raise money for the guide dogs and the main organisers have been secretary Alan Kennedy, committee member Mick Igoe and administrator Karen Townend.

Karen said: “The members here are always willing to help out especially for something that is such a good cause and can change someone’s life.

“It is great also that we get to meet the pups and can follow their progress.

“We asked members for suggestions for names and it just seemed fitting to call him after Sean Dyche as Burnley is doing so well at the moment.”

The first pup the club fund raised for was Demi, who sadly died, then Uska and now young Sean who is raring to go with his training.

He went along to the club with his puppy walker who will now put him through his paces ready to go to his lucky new owner.

The visit to the club was part of his training to get Sean used to being in lots of different situations and around lots of people and noise so that he can be trained to do his job without being distracted.

Once his training is completed Sean will be matched with his new owner and begin his life as a guide dog.