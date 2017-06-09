Close shave for Boots shoplifter

A shoplifter who pinched cosmetics and a Philips trimmer from Burnley Boots had been "coerced" into it, a court was told.

The town's magistrates' heard how Andrew Evans (49) was stopped at the scene and the goods were recovered.

Evans, of Abel Street, Burnley, admitted theft of two No 7 foundations and the trimmer, together worth £32.89, on May 13th and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the hearing the defendant had a bad record, but had "been doing much better."

Mr Keith Rennison, defending Evans, who is on employment and support allowance, said: "He accepts it was a very stupid thing for him to do, to allow himself to be coerced into taking these items."