Cinema revamp on target

A major £1.5m revamp of Burnley's cinema complex, which includes a drive-thru Burger King, is on target.

Phase one of the work at the Reel Cinema in Manchester Road, which includes brand new seating, has been completed and the second phase is currently underway and expected to be finished in the next five weeks.

The revamp includes a redevelopment of the foyer, new seating, new side lights in the auditorium, a complete refitting of the toilets and new carpets and flooring throughout.

A different contracting firm is working on the newbuild for Burger King and it is not clear what the time line is for this although hopes are high it will be completed at the same time as the cinema refurbishment.

The second phase of the project is the biggest of the works and includes a new foyer, toilets and screens two and four.

While the work goes on the entrance to the cinema has been moved to the rear of the building and outside toilet facilties are in place while the work continues.

The third and final phase is due to start in around five to six weeks when the main doors will be re-opened again in time for when schools break up for the summer holidays, traditionally the busiest time of the year.