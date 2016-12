Fire crews raced to a blaze at a house in Nairne Street, Burnley this morning.

Two engines from Burnley were called to the scene of the blaze at the terraced house at 8.20am.

Firefighters wearing breathiing apparatus tackled the flames using a hosereel jet and a portable fan unit was also set up to extract the smoke.

There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is being investigated.