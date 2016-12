Fears over a possible chemical spillage at a Burnley warehouse prompted four fire engines to attend a blaze on Thursday night.

Engines from Burnley, Nelson and Hyndburn – supported by an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn – were called to Oxford Mill, off Parliament Street, Burnley Wood, at 7-50pm.

Crews wearing breathing appratus used two hose reels, one jet and a positive pressure ventilation unit to put out the fire, and were at the scene for more than two hours.