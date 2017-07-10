Charity fun weekend was family's way of saying thanks

A Padiham pub opened its doors for a charity fun weekend to raise money for the I Love Manchester fund.

Hosted by Paul and Louise Robinson, who are landlord and landlady at The Shakespeare pub, the two day event attracted dozens of people who helped to raise £1,050 for the fund to help victims of the Manchester Arena bomb blast.

Revellers at the fun weekend for the I Love Manchester fund at the Shakespeare pub in Padiham

Attractions included refreshments, bouncy castles, a raffle and auctions and entertainment throughout both days.

The fun weekend was the couple's way of giving something back after their two daughters 18-year-old daughter Paige and her little sister Savannah (12) were caught up in the attack during the Ariana Grande concert.

Paul had gone to collect them and he was driving towards the arena when he heard the explosion.

Luckily the sisters had left the arena just seconds before the bomb exploded.

Bob the Builder and Minion get ready to collect cash for the I Love Manchester fund at the fun weekend at the Shakespeare pub in Padiham

Once safely back home in Padiham, and coming to terms with the reality of the shocking events, the family were inspired to do something to help the victims who had not been as lucky as them.

Paul said: "I want to thank everyone who came along to support the fun weekend and also the Burnley Express for the publicity as this brought so many more people along.

"We never expected to raise such a fantastic amount for the fund."