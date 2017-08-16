Charity fun run fast approaching

Time is running out to sign up for the second Burnley and Pendle Fundrun.

The run takes place at Towneley Park on Sunday, September 17th, and is open to adults and children

Participants can choose a 5K or 10k route with entrants receiving a race pack on the day and a medal at the finish line.

There will be a fun fair, food stalls, children’s games and activities and 2BR will be hosting the event again on the day.

The run is in aid of the Pendle Hill Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK and Cares, a local early detection and diagnosis charity.

Maggie Cannon, from the Pendle Hill Fundraisers, said: "We had a fantastic first year event last year with over 300 runners resulting in more than £12,000 being raised. We hope the local community will come together again to make this year’s event even bigger and better.

"There will be a prize for the top fundraiser and entrants will be entered into another prize draw if they raise more than £50 sponsorship for the event."

Early bird prices are still avaialble. To register, visit www.burnleyandpendlefundrun.com.