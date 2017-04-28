Charity football tournament and fund raising day will be in honour of tragic teen Oliver

Hundreds of people are expected to go along to a grand charity football match and fund raising day in honour of a popular teenager who died in January.

Bobby Carter (17) and his cousin Brandon, who is 16, have organised the event on Saturday, May 13th, in honour of their cousin, Oliver McIvor who collapsed and died while out running.

The much loved teen, who lived in Sabden, had just completed his induction and training ready to join the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and was preparing to celebrate his 18th birthday.

It was a dream come true for Oliver, of Sabden, who would have followed in the footsteps of his father, Vincent McIvor, who completed 25 years with the army rising to the rank of lance corporal.

And in a tragic twist of fate he had received his regiment number on the day he died.

A well known and popular lad, Oliver was close to his cousins, Brandon, who is in his final year at Unity College, Burnley and Bobby who is an apprentice painter and decorater with Calico.

Belvedere Football Club in Burnley is the venue for the event that will kick off at 9am and run well into the evening. From 9am to 1pm there will be a junior football tournament with teams from all over Lancashire taking part and the main event is at 2-30pm with a team of Oliver's family and friends, who will wear a specially sponsored kit donated by Tom Parker, will play a team from his former school, Shuttleworth College, Padiham.

Presentations will be held at 4-30pm followed by a raffle draw with over 90 prizes donated by local businesses and supporters of the event, along with auction of football memorabillia,

Local upcoming band Static take to the stage at 6-30pm with a disco from 8-30pm onwards.

Food will be served throughout the day by Kenanks and owner David Hankinson has pledged all the money raised will go to the charity fund set up by Oliver's family to donate to a worthy cause in his honour.