Charities sing praises for Glee Club

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College's Glee Club have proved to be a big hit on the charity front, raising £600 for a brace a charities.

The lilt-voiced group of Year Seven and Eights performed in Tesco and at the St Peter's Centre just before Christmas, as they sought to raise money for both the Dog's Trust and the Sally Hickling Trust.

Founded in 1891, The Dog's Trust is the UK's largest dog welfare charity in the UK, while the Sally Hickling Trust is a non-profit organisation whose goal is to use music and the arts to support the mental well-being of young women in the UK.