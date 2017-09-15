Chance to win tickets for glittering VIP cinema re-launch

A VIP grand opening will herald the launch of a new beginning for Burnley's Reel Cinema.



And local people have the chance to be VIP stars of the show!

The brand new foyer area of the re-vamped Reel Cinema in Burnley

For East Lancashire newspapers has teamed up with the owners of Reel Cinema to offer five pairs of the tickets to the red carpet event next Thursday (September 21st).

The evening starts with a reception at 6-30pm at the cinema in Manchester Road followed by dinner and then a special showing of the film Kingsman The Golden Circle starring Colin Firth.

Guests include Burnley MP Julie Cooper and the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker.

The glittering evening marks the completion of a major revamp of the complex which was taken over by the family owned Reel in 2013.

The entire complex has been given a completely new look with new seating, new side lights in the auditorium, a complete refitting of the toilets and new carpets and flooring throughout.

