Chance to comment on Local Plan

A second drop-in public consultation session on Burnley Council’s final draft of Burnley’s Local Plan will be held on Thursday.

The council approved the Proposed Submission Plan at the end of March, and a formal consultation for final representations is currently underway and will run up to and including Friday May 26th.

As part of the consultation two drop-in sessions were organised for people to come and look at the proposals and speak to council officers about the final draft Plan and its forthcoming Examination. The second of these will be held at Burnley Town Hall, between 2pm and 9pm, on Thursday.

A council spokesperson said: “The Proposed Submission Plan is on the council’s website and printed copies are available to view at Contact Burnley, Burnley Central Library and Padiham Library.

“While comments made earlier in the process have been taken into account as the successive drafts of the plan have been prepared, it is very important that if people are unhappy with the proposed submission plan (i.e. consider it ‘unsound’ or not legally compliant) or, indeed, if they support the plan, they make representations in writing and by the deadline of midnight on Friday 26th May 2017 so that they have the opportunity for their comments to be considered by the independent inspector.”

Comments can be made online at: www.burnley.gov.uk, by email to: localplan@burnley.gov.uk or in writing to Burnley Borough Council, Regeneration and Planning Policy, 19 Parker Lane, Burnley BB11 2BY. The council has made specially designed online and printed comments forms available so that people can set out their comments in the best way for the inspector to consider at the Examination.

Looking ahead, the intention is to submit the document for Examination by the independent Inspector in July 2017. The Examination begins immediately the plan is submitted.

As part of the Examination process there will be public hearing sessions with the Inspector and these are likely to take place in the autumn. Only those who have made representations at this proposed submission stage and within the six-week consultation period can participate in the Examination.

Local authorities are required by legislation to prepare a local plan to set the local planning framework for their area. Burnley’s Local Plan will cover the whole borough and looks ahead to 2032.

The plan will be used to guide decisions on planning applications and areas where investment should be prioritised. It will allocate sites that are needed to accommodate new homes and businesses.

The plan will also provide developers, residents and service providers with some certainty about where future development will be accommodated.